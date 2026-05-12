Sports News | IPL 2026: DC Skipper Axar Patel Fined Rs 12 Lakhs for Slow over Rate Against PBKS

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain Axar Patel has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

According to a statement issued by IPL on Tuesday, Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

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"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakhs," said the statement.

Patel's DC won the match by three wickets to keep their playoff hopes alive, as they move to seventh place in the points table with five wins in 12 matches.

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In the match, PBKS were asked to bat first, and they made 210/5 after a blazing start from Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh. Captain Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with an unbeaten 59 off 36, while Suryansh Shedge added a quickfire 21*.

In the bowling department, Mukesh Kumar (1/31 in 4 overs) and Madhav Tiwari (2/40 in 4 overs) shone for DC.

Chasing 211, DC recovered from 74/4 thanks to captain Axar Patel's 56 off 33 balls and David Miller's explosive 51 off 28, with the duo adding 64 runs in quick time. Despite late wickets, DC's lower order stayed calm.

Ashutosh Sharma smashed a crucial 24 off 10 balls, while Madhav Tiwari remained unbeaten on 18 off 8 and Auqib Nabi struck 10* off just a couple of deliveries to seal the chase as DC made 216/7 in 19 overs, keeping DC's playoff hopes alive.

Despite their fourth consecutive defeat, Punjab Kings remained fourth in the standings.

Punjab Kings will host Mumbai Indians at Dharamsala in their next match on Thursday, whereas DC will host Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

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