New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Former England cricketer James Foster has been appointed as the fielding coach of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, according to ESPNcricinfo.

James Foster will join the coaching staff under CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. At the Chennai-based franchise, he will also be joining batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simons. Foster will also work closely with the team's remaining leadership group, including former India and CSK captain MS Dhoni and newly-secured recruit Sanju Samson.

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Foster played 23 matches across formats for England as a wicketkeeper between 2001 and 2009, has built significant coaching experience in franchise cricket since retiring from playing in 2018.

Earlier this year, he guided the Desert Vipers to the International League T20 title as head coach in January. More recently, he was named assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. Foster has also previously been part of the coaching setups for both England and New Zealand at the international level.

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James Foster previously spent multiple seasons with Kolkata Knight Riders, serving as both fielding coach and assistant coach.

Five-time Indian Premier League champions CSK will begin their 2026 campaign on March 30 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Their next fixtures include a home match against Punjab Kings on April 3, an away game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5, and another home clash against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

CSK endured a difficult 2025 season, finishing last on the table with just four wins from 14 matches. While Ruturaj Gaikwad captained CSK for the first few matches, MS Dhoni took over the skipper duties after an injury ruled Gaikwad out.

Notably, the IPL 2026 is highly likely going to be Dhoni's last appearance in the league.

With the bat, Dhoni had a decent IPL 2025 season, making 196 runs from 14 matches at an average of 24.50 and a strike-rate of 135.17. (ANI)

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