Sports News | IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah to Lead Mumbai Indians in Match Against PBKS

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Jasprit Bumrah will make his IPL captaincy debut for the Mumbai Indians in the match against the Punjab Kings at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians shared a post on Instagram ahead of the match with a photo of Bumrah and "Captain Jasprit" written on it.

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"A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game, will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit!" the post stated.

The full-time skipper Hardik Pandya is recovering from a back spasm injury, and the availability of the stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav is uncertain after the birth of his daughter.

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Several MI players are facing injury troubles in the tournament, including skipper Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner. Will Jacks and Rohit Sharma missed a lot of matches due to injury.

MI has already been eliminated from the race for the playoffs with only three wins in 11 matches.

Raj Angad Bawa, opener Danish Malewar, wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat and Raghu Sharma are some of the lesser-used talent that MI can try in this match.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad. (ANI)

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