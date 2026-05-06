Sports News | IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced; Ahmedabad to Host Final

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Playoffs, marking the culmination of another exhilarating season.

According to the IPL statement, after 70 high-intensity league-stage matches defined by outstanding performances and edge-of-the-seat moments, the tournament now enters its decisive phase.

Also Read | 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Being Exploited': Activist Threatens FIR Against Rajasthan Royals Over 'Child Labour' Concerns.

Qualifier 1, featuring the top two teams in the standings, will be played on May 26 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, with a direct berth in the Final at stake.

The action will then move to the New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, which will host the Eliminator on May 27 between the third and fourth-placed teams.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana's Childhood Friend Vidnyan Mane Files Complaint Against Palash Muchhal Over Casteist Abuse - Report.

The same venue will also stage Qualifier 2 on May 29, where the loser of Qualifier 1 will face the winner of the Eliminator to determine the second finalist.

The season will conclude with the Grand Final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad--the world's largest cricket stadium--setting the stage for a spectacular finale, the statement said.

Owing to certain operational and logistical considerations, the IPL 2026 Playoffs will be conducted across three venues this season as a special case.

The IPL statement further said, "Bengaluru was originally designated to host the Final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI's established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned."

Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1 - May 26 - HPCA Stadium, DharamshalaEliminator - May 27 - New International Cricket Stadium, New ChandigarhQualifier 2 - May 29 - New International Cricket Stadium, New ChandigarhFinal--May 31--Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)