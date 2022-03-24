Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): The all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile and Daryl Mitchell are happy to join with the Rajasthan Royals squad and looking forward to make a good impression in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The two, though, come in with very different IPL experiences. The Aussie, Nathan Coulter-Nile played IPL cricket for multiple teams, while Daryl Mitchell, the all-rounder from New Zealand, is in his first-ever IPL season and is looking to make a good first impression.

Expressing his thoughts and emotions on being part of the tournament, the Kiwi spoke, "It feels good to be a part of a massive tournament such as the IPL. Boasting of some of the best players in the world, I think it's a great learning school and I'm happy to have that opportunity for myself to learn from the best here."

Coulter-Nile, who's been a part of IPL cricket since 2013, also shared his views, "It's good to be picked by the Royals. They've always carried a solid reputation on the field and have been one of the tougher teams to beat in the competition, no matter what the situation of the game."

With the majority of the league phase to be held in Mumbai, Mitchell spoke about his recent experience of the Wankhede Stadium and the impact of the pitch, "To play a Test match in Mumbai was quite unique, and it was indeed a special game with Ajaz doing what he did."

Focusing on the pitches, Mitchell further added, "I feel the pitches will definitely get slower as the league stage goes on. For us as a team, it's about adapting and being in the right frame of mind on a particular surface."

Having picked up 48-wickets with an average of under 22 in the IPL, the Australian pacer is excited to be back working with his former colleague in Lasith Malinga within the Royals setup.

"He's unbelievable, it was amazing seeing him go about his work during my time with Mumbai and now at the Royals. To train and prepare under him now is a good opportunity to get into his head and see how he thinks about bowling," said the 34-year-old Coulter-Nile.

As a long IPL season beckons, both players share a common goal of helping the team through their respective roles. "My goal is to play the game with a smile on my face. I'm proud to represent Rajasthan Royals here and will do whatever it takes to help the team on the field or off the bench," the 30-year-old from New Zealand conveyed, who has already gelled into the group.

"For me, the target is to help win the trophy for the Royals, obviously I'd love to be out there and help the team, but in a long tournament you have to be ready for anything the management asks you to do and just prepare yourself for the long-haul," the Australian shared his thoughts, as the pair continue their preparation for Royals' first game on the 29th of March. (ANI)

