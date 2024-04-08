Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings here on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Also Read | IOA Chief PT Usha Writes Letter to Executive Council Members, Claims of Being 'Sidelined'.

Philip Salt c Ravindra Jadeja b Tushar Deshpande 0

Sunil Narine c M Theekshana b Ravindra Jadeja 27

Also Read | ISL 2023-24: Clubs Look To Push Themselves As Tournament Enters Final Stages.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 24

Shreyas Iyer c Ravindra Jadeja b Mustafizur 34

Venkatesh Iyer c Daryl Mitchell b Ravindra Jadeja 3

Ramandeep Singh b M Theekshana 13

Rinku Singh b Tushar Deshpande 9

Andre Russell c Daryl Mitchell b Tushar Deshpande 10

Anukul Roy not out 3

Mitchell Starc c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 0

Vaibhav Arora not out 1

Extras: (B-1,LB-4,W-6,NB-2) 13

Total: (for 9 wickets in 20 overs) 137

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-56, 3-60, 4-64, 5-85, 6-112, 7-127, 8-135, 9-135.

Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-33-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-22-2, Shardul Thakur 3-0-27-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-28-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-18-3, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-4-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)