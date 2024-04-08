Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings here on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Also Read | IOA Chief PT Usha Writes Letter to Executive Council Members, Claims of Being 'Sidelined'.
Philip Salt c Ravindra Jadeja b Tushar Deshpande 0
Sunil Narine c M Theekshana b Ravindra Jadeja 27
Also Read | ISL 2023-24: Clubs Look To Push Themselves As Tournament Enters Final Stages.
Angkrish Raghuvanshi lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 24
Shreyas Iyer c Ravindra Jadeja b Mustafizur 34
Venkatesh Iyer c Daryl Mitchell b Ravindra Jadeja 3
Ramandeep Singh b M Theekshana 13
Rinku Singh b Tushar Deshpande 9
Andre Russell c Daryl Mitchell b Tushar Deshpande 10
Anukul Roy not out 3
Mitchell Starc c Rachin Ravindra b Mustafizur 0
Vaibhav Arora not out 1
Extras: (B-1,LB-4,W-6,NB-2) 13
Total: (for 9 wickets in 20 overs) 137
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-56, 3-60, 4-64, 5-85, 6-112, 7-127, 8-135, 9-135.
Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-33-3, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-22-2, Shardul Thakur 3-0-27-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-28-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-18-3, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-4-0. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)