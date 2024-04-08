IOA president PT Usha on Monday wrote a strongly-worded letter to the executive council members of the association, giving response to the “unjust termination letter to Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd)”. “I write with reference to the termination letter received by Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) via e-mail dated 04.03.2024 and termination letter dated 11.03.2024 (hereinafter referred to as “Termination Letters”) and the notice dated 02.04.2024 posted at various places at the IOA Bhawan (collectively called “Termination Documents”), the letter read, a copy of which is with IANS. Sumit Nagal Beats World No 38 Matteo Arnaldi in Monte Carlo Masters 2024 Opening Round

“It is disheartening to see that we are still not able to work as a team and each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me. It is brought to your notice that Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) was appointed as my Executive Assistant (“EA”) vide an appointment letter dated 07.06.2023 which was signed by me. As the President’s EA, Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) was to report to me alone and attend all correspondence/travel/appointments/ meetings etc., of the President, IOA. Thus, it naturally falls that his extension and/or termination would be based on my recommendation and not on the whims and fancies of anybody else, including the Executive Council who have absolutely no knowledge of the work done by him.” Hockey India Names 33-Member Indian Women’s Team Core Group

The legendary athlete further wrote that, “I take note that you in the Termination Letters have made reference to clause 10 of his appointment letter signed by me. Please note that I, as the President of IOA very well form a part of the IOA who has the rights envisaged therein. Moreover, it was your sacrosanct duty to consult me and seek my opinion on Captain Ajay Kumar Narang’s (Retd) performance, having no idea whatsoever as to the same.”

“In view of the above, the members who have signed the Termination Documents have erred in issuing the same in excess of the powers granted to them. Thus, the Termination Documents are an absolute nullity. In any case, I am currently satisfied with the work done by Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) and do not find any reason to terminate his services.

“Further, I am left with no option but to remind you all that the day-to-day administrative functions including hiring and firing of staff IS NOT THE job of the Executive Council. As the Executive Council, we should be using our powers and rights for much more important aspects of taking the IOA to heights. Furthermore, the Sr. Vice President/ Vice President may take over duties and responsibilities of the President ONLY in the cases of the President’s absence. Thus, it is requested to all Executive Council members to not act in excess of the powers and responsibilities granted by the IOA Constitution and thereby being in direct violation of the provisions therein. I yet again implore you to start working as a team for the betterment of the athletes and the Olympic Movement in India.”

“In conclusion, I reiterate that the services of Captain Ajay Kumar Narang (Retd) have been good and thus, there is no cause for terminating his services. In any case, the appointment of the Executive Assistant to the President is not within the jurisdiction of the Executive Council and thus, the termination is non est and bad in law.”

It is hereby directed to the IOA staff to remove any copies of the “notice dated 02.04.2024 posted within the IOA Bhawan. Further, the IOA staff is instructed to follow guidance and directives from my office via my Executive Assistant”, the letter read.

