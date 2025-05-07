Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Noor Ahmad b Anshul Kamboj 11

Sunil Narine st Dhoni b Noor Ahmad 26

Ajinkya Rahane c Conway b Ravindra Jadeja 48

Angkrish Raghuvanshi c Dhoni b Noor Ahmad 1

Manish Pandey not out 36

Andre Russell c Dewald Brevis b Noor Ahmad 38

Rinku Singh c Ayush Mhatre b Noor Ahmad 9

Ramandeep Singh not out 4

Extras: (LB-4, W-2) 6

Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-69, 3-71, 4-103, 5-149, 6-167.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 2-0-14-0, Anshul Kamboj 3-0-38-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-0-19-0, Noor Ahmad 4-0-31-4, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-34-1, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-39-0. (MORE) PTI

