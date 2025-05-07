Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders are playing Chennai Super Kings in the 57th match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match is being played at the home of the Knight Riders, the beautiful Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match, both teams stood together, together with all spectators at the Eden Gardens, match officials, staff, and everyone present, to single India's national anthem. Operation Sindoor: Gautam Gambhir, Pragyan Ojha and Other Former Indian Cricketers Unite in Support After Indian Armed Forces Launch Attack.

Teams do sing their national anthem before cricket matches begin, but that's seen when two nations are involved in international ties and is not seen regularly in domestic tournaments, also not in IPL. But this gesture of respect was shown by everyone present at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Readers wondering why the nation's national anthem was sung just ahead of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will get to know the reason below. Operation Sindoor: Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra Hail Indian Army.

Why National Anthem Was Played At Start of KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match?

National Anthem Played At Eden Gardens:

26 innocent lives were lost in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025. Today, at midnight of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces conducted 'Operation Sindoor', where 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) were conducted. So, to honour the Indian Armed Forces for their heroic move and success, the Indian national anthem was played ahead of the KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

