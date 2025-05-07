Berhampur (Odisha), May 7 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted an online betting racket associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL), and arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in it.

The accused persons were arrested from different locations in Berhampur based on specific inputs, police said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Armed Forces Followed Ideals of Lord Hanuman, Targeted Those Who Harmed Us, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Video).

SP Saravana Vivek M said police have asked the banks concerned to freeze the accounts of the accused.

Several mobile phones and two-wheelers, besides cash, were recovered from them, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Prediction-Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for May 08 in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar and Other Districts May Also Receive Moderate Rainfall – Complete Details Here.

Further investigation is underway to identify the others involved in the racket, the SP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)