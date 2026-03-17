Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed optimism in Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer replicating his last season's form and leadership, adding that while there is a spot for him in the Indian T20I set-up, the right-hander is a "proven cricketer" who does not need to use the Indian Premier League (IPL) to present his case for a return to T20I team.

Punjab Kings, the last season's runners-up, will start their IPL campaign against 2022 champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 at New Chandigarh. After a brilliant run last year, there will be massive hopes from the side with Shreyas and head coach Ricky Ponting forming a powerful leadership duo. Last year, Iyer finished as his side's top run-getter and overall sixth-highest run-getter with 604 runs in 17 innings at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07, including six fifties. Having won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as captain in 2024 and taking PBKS to the finals last year, Iyer is one cracking season away from a potential return to India's T20I set-up.

Also Read | RCB Sale Update: Pai-KKR and EQT-Premji Invest in Race, Adar Poonawalla Opts Out.

In 51 T20Is, Iyer has scored 1,104 runs in 47 innings at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12, with eight fifties and a best score of 74*. He had last worn the Indian colours in the format back in December 2023 against Australia, scoring a 37-ball 53 in Bengaluru.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Irfan expressed optimism about Iyer carrying his last season's form, pointing out how "he has improved leaps and bounds". "I am not sure that Shreyas Iyer would be thinking of using the IPL as a stage to prove himself for a comeback into the T20I side. Shreyas Iyer is a proven cricketer. He has done really well in T20 cricket for Punjab Kings, yes, a different franchise, and he has done really well for Team India as well. He is a very important player in one-day cricket as far as the Indian team is concerned. I think there is a place for him in the T20 setup for Team India, and he is aware of that. That qualifier knock against Mumbai (41-ball 87* while chasing 204 runs, consisting of five fours and eight sixes), I still remember that shot against (Jasprit) Bumrah, gliding that yorker down towards third man with so much time. He has improved leaps and bounds. I am really excited to see if he can replicate the same performance this season as well. I am confident he will," said Pathan.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16: (March 17) Today’s Football Matches and IST Kick-Off Times.

The former Indian all-rounder, who represented PBKS in the first three seasons of the competition, said that the team looks "pretty much sorted", with openers Prabhsimran Singh (549 runs in 17 innings with four fifties at an SR of 160-plus) and Priyansh Arya (475 runs in 17 innings at an SR of above 179, with a century and two fifties) and Iyer having incredible 2025 season with the bat which makes them automatic starters.

Pathan also pointed out that the middle-order also looks strong, with Indian uncapped stars Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Australian stars Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Owen being a part of it. He is particularly excited about the pace attack spearheaded by Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen, with back-ups like Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Ben Dwarshius.

"With Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, the top order is sorted, followed by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. Those guys just pick themselves, and then (Marcus) Stoinis' finishing ability will be required as well. After that, they are trying to trust Mitch Owen, who is actually a powerhouse. If he clicks, picking the fast bowlers and the rest of the line-up will not be difficult. My eyes will be on this team's fast bowlers, Arshdeep (Singh), Marco Jansen and (Lockie) Ferguson, they are totally sorted. They have good backups as well," he added.

Punjab Kings Full Squad for IPL 2026: Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Musheer Khan, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Cooper Connolly (Rs 3 Cr), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakh), Vishal Nishad (Rs 30 lakh), Ben Dwarshuis (Rs 4.40 Cr). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)