New Delhi [India], February 29 (ANI): The Legends Cricket Trophy will feature big names like Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and Chris Gayle and is scheduled to be played from March 8th to 19th at the Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

This event promises epic matches in the new 90-ball format that will reignite cherished rivalries and celebrate cricketing excellence.

Vikram Singh, Vice President Marketing at MagicWin Sports, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to support LCT in celebrating cricket's rich heritage. This tournament, featuring cricketing icons, is poised to captivate fans worldwide. Our sponsorship emphasises our dedication to advancing cricket and honouring the game's legends. With our extensive reach and expertise in sports broadcasting, we will be able to provide cricket fans with unparalleled experiences and unforgettable moments."

The Legends Cricket Trophy, set to unfold in a thrilling 90-ball format, promises electrifying competition with cricketing icons such as Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh, and Harbhajan Singh taking the stage. Matches, hosted at the iconic Pallakele Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, will see teams deploy 5 bowlers, each granted 3 overs to make their mark.

Adding to the excitement, a strategic twist emerges as one bowler must step up to deliver 4 overs by the 60th ball, a decision influenced by both performance and strategy. The intensity amplifies with Power Play rules injecting further excitement, while Strategic Time Outs provide strategic breathing spaces. With precise timing and strategic manoeuvres, teams are set to deliver a captivating spectacle for fans worldwide.

Shavain Sharma, Director of Legends Cricket Trophy, expressed appreciation for the partnership, stating, "We're delighted to welcome MagicWin Sports as our sponsor. Their support will be instrumental in ensuring the success of the tournament." (ANI)

