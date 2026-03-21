Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Indian Super Gaming League (ISGL) kicked off its nationwide qualifier circuit in Mumbai this weekend, with the city producing the first set of gamers who will go on to represent Mumbai City FC in the league's inaugural season.

Held at NESCO, Mumbai, the qualifier brought together gamers from across the country competing for the opportunity to progress from open competition into ISGL's franchise format. Winners from the Mumbai event will now move forward as representatives of Mumbai City FC, eventually competing at the ISGL Grand Finale in Vizag, where city franchises from across the country will battle for the championship.

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The Mumbai qualifier featured competition across four gaming titles - Call of Duty Mobile, Chess, FC 26 and Cricket 26, reflecting ISGL's multi-genre format designed to test players across tactical, strategic and sports gaming disciplines. Winners from each title secured their place in the Mumbai City FC lineup for the national stage.

The city qualifiers form the first stage of the ISGL season, with gamers registering from their home cities and competing locally before advancing to represent their respective franchises in the national competition. At the Grand Finale, nine city teams will compete in a league-plus-knockout format, with the championship determined by the highest cumulative performance across all four titles.

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Santanu Basu, Co-Founder of ISGL, said the response to the Mumbai qualifier reflects the evolution of gaming culture in India. "Gaming culture in India has grown rapidly over the past decade, evolving from a recreational activity into a serious competitive pursuit supported by vibrant communities and highly skilled players. The enthusiasm we witnessed in Mumbai is a reflection of this shift. Through ISGL, we aim to provide a structured platform that celebrates this culture and allows talented gamers to represent their cities on a national stage."

Gautam Badalia, Co-Founder of ISGL, said the league aims to introduce a more organised and sustainable competitive structure for the industry. "India's gaming industry is entering a phase of significant growth, supported by rising participation, improving infrastructure and growing commercial interest. ISGL has been designed as a franchise-led competition that brings together established sports brands, emerging gaming talent and industry partners in a format that encourages long-term development of the ecosystem."

The Mumbai qualifier also delivered a festival-like atmosphere for fans, blending competitive gaming with entertainment and creator engagement. The event featured live performances by artists Ritviz, EPR Iyer and Karma, while comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi and Tanmay Bhat, along with host Ocean Sharma added to an evening filled with fun and entertainment.

Popular gaming creators including Vanshaj Singh and ShreeMan LegenD also made appearances, interacting with fans and celebrating the launch of the league's first city qualifier. Alongside the intense matches across the four titles, fan activities, cosplay showcases and gaming zones ensured strong engagement from the community, setting the tone for the nationwide ISGL qualifier circuit that will now move to other cities across the country.

The Mumbai event marks the opening leg of the ISGL qualifier circuit, which will now travel to cities including Dimapur, Goa, Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru and Vizag. Winners from each city will go on to represent their respective franchises at the ISGL Grand Finale in Visakhapatnam later this year. (ANI)

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