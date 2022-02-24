Lucknow, Feb 24 (PTI) Indian Premier League's costliest buy Ishan Kishan plundered a career-best 56-ball-89 while Shreyas Iyer helped himself to an unbeaten 57 off 28 balls as India scored 199 for two against Sri Lanka in the first T20 International here on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also got 44 off 32 balls as Sri Lankan bowlers, without world's premier leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were taken to cleaners by Indian batters.

Also Read | Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manchester City's Ukrainian Star, Hits Out at Vladimir Putin in Deleted Instagram Story After Russia Invade His Country.

Kishan had 10 fours and three sixes in his innings while Iyer hit five fours and two sixes.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | UEFA To Move Champions League 2021-22 Final Out of Russia Following Invasion of Ukraine: Sources.

India: 199 for 2 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 89, Shreyas Iyer 57 not out; Dasun Shanaka 1/19).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)