Ukrainian football star Oleksandr Zinchenko reportedly shared a story on Instagram attacking Russian President Vladimir Putin after the latter decided to lead the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Zinchenko, reportedly shared an Instagram story that had a picture of Putin and a text which read, "I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature." The story in question has been taken down reportedly by Instagram.UEFA To Move Champions League 2021–22 Final Out of Russia Following Invasion of Ukraine: Sources

Russian troops have barged into Ukraine and recent reports claim that they have attacked multiple cities in the country, with casualties of this conflict amounting to approximately 40 so far. The Manchester City defender also shared an Instagram post to show support for his country amidst the conflict with Russia. Sharing a picture of the Ukrainian map, he wrote, "The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable." Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Benfica Player Roman Yaremchuk Reveals Ukrainian Symbol After Scoring Against Ajax in UCL, Writes, ‘Now Is the Time To Unite’

“My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine," he added.

Here's His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Zinchenko (@zinchenko_96)

In the midst of all conflict, Ukraine has imposed martial law, which has led to the Ukrainian Premier League being suspended for now. The UEFA is also reportedly planning to have the Champions League final moved out of Russia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).