Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC were forced to settle for a goalless draw against Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday, despite controlling large spells of the contest and creating the better chances.

The Marina Machans showed attacking intent throughout but were unable to find the decisive breakthrough in front of home support, a release said.

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Head coach Clifford Rayes Miranda handed Klusner Pereira his first start of the Indian Super League. Further ahead, Maheson Singh and Imran Khan returned to the starting eleven, while Irfan Yadwad joined Daniel Chima Chukwu in attack.

Chennaiyin began on the front foot, looking to build on their previous victory with early attacking intent. Klusner delivered a dangerous cross in the opening minutes, forcing a corner, while Eduardo Kau came close midway through the half, his header from a set-piece drifting narrowly wide.

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At the other end, Mohammad Nawaz was called into action and produced a moment of brilliance in the 29th minute, tipping Hira Mondal's effort away with an instinctive fingertip save to keep the scores level.

The goalkeeper followed it up with assured handling and sharp anticipation, dealing comfortably with a series of crosses as Chennaiyin looked to transition quickly, with Chima going close to meeting an inviting delivery from Imran Khan.

Chennaiyin were forced into a change late in the half as Klusner departed through injury, with Mandar Rao Dessai coming on. PC Laldinpuia failed to convert from a corner, while moments later, a clever backheel from Imran released Laldinliana Renthlei, whose dangerous cross was just taken away from Irfan as he prepared to shoot, rounding off an engaging first half.

The Marina Machans carried their attacking intent into the second half, continuing to probe down the flanks with purpose. Laldinliana was lively early on, breaking forward and delivering a dangerous cross, while a well-worked move soon after saw Imran pick out Chima, whose acrobatic effort drifted off target. Substitute S Prakadeswaran showed confidence upon his introduction, the 19-year-old cutting inside and attempting to curl one into the far corner.

At the other end, Lalrinliana Hnamte produced a crucial intervention to snuff out a promising Mohammedan attack, before Chennaiyin surged forward again, with Irfan at the heart of the action.

The forward was brought down inside the box after beating his marker, but appeals for a penalty were waved away. Irfan continued to create, delivering a superb outside-of-the-foot cross that found Chima in space, only for the striker to fire over, while Mohammed Ali Bemammer and Prakadeswaran both went close as the pressure mounted late on.

Despite Chennaiyin's sustained attacking push, the decisive touch proved elusive in the closing moments. The Marina Machans will now turn their attention to their next challenge, hitting the road to face Jamshedpur FC on April 25. (ANI)

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