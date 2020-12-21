Goa [India], December 21 (ANI): SC East Bengal were just a minute away from registering their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) but a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time helped Kerala Blasters rescue a point on Sunday.

Bakary Kone's own-goal (13') had helped East Bengal take the lead but substitute Jeakson Singh (90+5') found the net in injury time to deny SCEB their first win.

East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler was left disappointed after the draw. The Liverpool legend said the side should have won the game as the Red and Golds dominated the proceeding throughout the 90 minutes.

"We are disappointed. It was a game that we dominated and should have won. We had enough chances to win [the game] more than once," Fowler said at the post-match press conference.

"We have proved again that we can compete and create chances but we need to be more clinical in the final third," he added.

Fowler had fielded winger Anthony Pilkington upfront against Kerala Blasters and the move worked as East Bengal looked threatening going forward and created chances to net a goal.

"We work hard on what we are doing. In the final third, we want quality players to not just score but also hold up and bring others into the game," said Fowler.

"He (Pilkington) brings a lot of quality. He has played at a fantastic level. It obviously gives us a headache (for the next game). We got lots of players in the squad and will use them as we see fit," he added.

East Bengal will next lock horns with Chennaiyin FC on December 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)