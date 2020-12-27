Panaji (Goa) [India], December 27 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo has said that he is speechless and disappointed on his side playing out a 2-2 draw against SC East Bengal in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).

Chennaiyin FC is currently at the seventh position in the ISL 2020-21 standings with nine points from seven matches.

"We lost two points because you know if you stay onside you got to score. It's not normal. You have to self-critique. We create and we miss and for this reason, I'm speechless and disappointed," Laszlo said at the post-match press conference.

"I am working individually with Chhange because I think it's a goal he deserves today. I hope he will continue to score goals. If you have the next game in three days, it will not be easy but it will be a different game, definitely," he added.

Chennaiyin took the lead twice, through Lallianzuala Chhangte (13') and Rahim Ali (64'). However, a brace from Steinmann (59', 68') saw Fowler's side split honours in an exciting encounter.

Chennaiyin FC will next take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday in the ISL. The side currently has nine points from seven matches and is placed at the seventh position in the standings.

Laszlo's side has won two out of their seven matches in the ongoing ISL season so far. (ANI)

