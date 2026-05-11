Sports News | ISL: Mohun Bagan Aims to Return to Winning Ways Against Inter Kashi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 11 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to return to winning ways when they face Inter Kashi in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The match will kick off at 19:30 IST, and will be streamed live on FanCode and telecast on Sony Sports TEN 2, according to a release.

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Tuesday's fixture carries significance, especially for Mohun Bagan in their title defence. The Mariners head into the match following a 1-1 draw away against FC Goa. Under head coach Sergio Lobera, the side have combined attacking intent with defensive organisation across the season. They have dropped points in five of their last seven ISL outings.

They currently sit second in the table with 21 points from 10 matches, and a win will take them to the top of the table with 24 points, depending on the result of rivals East Bengal's fixture.

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Speaking before the match, Sergio Lobera urged his players to remain clinical and not underestimate the opposition.

"If we think it will be an easy win, it will be a big mistake. I'm sure if we are not giving our 100 per cent, we cannot win the game," he stated.

"We need to put the focus on the points, we don't need to think about the goal difference. We need to be more clinical in the last step. The most important is Apuia for us because he is a player who gives us balance."

Forward Jamie Maclaren has been a key contributor in attack, scoring nine goals this season. He has been supported by Subhasish Bose, who leads the side in assists, along with Liston Colaco and Robinho in wide areas. In midfield, Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia), Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad have played important roles, while Vishal Kaith has provided stability in goal.

Midfielder Abhishek Suryavanshi highlighted the team-first approach within the squad. "Everyone wants to shine but right now the only aim is to help the team and let them win. It's not about my individual goal, but the team goal. So if the team win, then I win," he noted. "For me, it's improving every day and learning from the best in my team and just keep going, helping my team whenever I get a chance."

Inter Kashi, meanwhile, come into the match following a 2-3 defeat to NorthEast United FC. They have faced challenges in recent matches, with five defeats in their last seven ISL games. They are currently placed tenth with 11 points from 10 matches.

Coach Abhijit Mondal acknowledged the challenge of facing a strong opponent away from home while maintaining confidence in his side. "Habas has been with us for two years. I will try not to make any changes. We will play in the old system. Habas was in training yesterday and has told the players what to do and what not to do," he explained.

"We know that Mohun Bagan are title contenders. They are at a stage where they have to win all the matches. I don't know if we can decide anything, but I can assure you that our team will fight for 90 minutes."

Alfred Planas Moya has been their leading goalscorer with four goals, while Sandip Mandi has contributed with assists. Midfielders Sergio Llamas and Mohammed Asif have also played key roles, with Nishu Kumar and Sumeet Passi adding experience in defence. Goalkeeper Shubham Dhas will be tasked with organising the backline.

Sumeet Passi also spoke about the approach going into the fixture, he said "As everyone knows, Mohun Bagan are title contenders. Whenever you play against Mohun Bagan, East Bengal or Kerala Blasters, it will put pressure on both of us. We will stick to our plan. As a good team, we will try to give them a fight and try our best to play a good game." (ANI)

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