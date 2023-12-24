Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 24 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant conceded their second consecutive defeat after FC Goa clinched a 4-1 victory over them in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

The Mariners conceded their biggest loss at home in the ISL after FC Goa's Noah Sadaoui and Victor Rodriguez's stupendous performance.

Sadaoui made the first breakthrough of the match in the 10th minute after he converted the penalty which was given due to a handball by Manvir Singh inside the 18-yard box.

Even though Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper Vishal Kaith guessed the direction of the kick right, Sadaoui's shot had enough power to give a lead them a lead in the match. The Moroccan switched sides to cut into the Mariners' defensive lineup and take shots at Kaith.

Spanish midfielder Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 42nd minute, after playing one-two with Carl McHugh at the edge of the box and then launching a powerful shot.

Sadaoui his brace just before the half-time whistle, after a clinical assist by Brandon Fernandes. Mohun Bagan's Dimitrios Petratos produced a stellar free-kick late in the added time of the first half to give the Mariners a chance to breathe.

However, after conceding a goal FC Goa did not fail to dominate the second half. Noah came close to getting a hat-trick, but the Mariners' defence cleared it.

In the 91 minutes of the game, Carlos Martinez capped off the game by scoring his second goal of the season by converting a late penalty kick.

The Kolkata-based side conceded a 4-1 defeat after the final whistle. Noah Sadaoui was named the 'Player of the Match' following his brace. (ANI)

