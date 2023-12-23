A hard-fought battle between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC ended in a 0-0 draw. Even though Odisha FC was able to maintain a dominant possession on the field, East Bengal's defense was on point to restrict Odisha. None of the teams were able to score till the end of the game. The game was of high intensity. After this match, Odisha FC sits in the fifth spot in the points table with 18 points and East Bengal FC sits in the seventh position with 11 points. I-League 2023–24: Richardson Kwaku Denzell’s Hat-Trick Completes Miraculous Comeback for Rajasthan United FC To Win Over TRAU FC

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC

