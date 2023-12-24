Shillong Lajong found their form back as they beat Namdhari FC with a scoreline of 3-0 on Saturday, December 24. Karim Samb broke the deadlock as he scored the first goal of the game for Shillong Lajong in the 27th minute. The other two goals by Shillong came in the second half as Renan Paulino scored in the 55th minute. Then the third goal was struck by Kenstar Kharshong in the stoppage time. Shillong Lajong will be very happy to end their 2023 with a win. They have now climbed to fifth place with 19 points. Namdhari sits at 11 position with just eight points on board. AIFF Appoints Shukla Dutta as Chief Coach of India Women’s U19 Football Team for SAFF Championships 2024.

Shillong Lajong vs Namdhari FC Result

