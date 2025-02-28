Lahore, Feb 28 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be begin on April 11 with a clash between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time champions Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Also Read | RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League Match in Bengaluru.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final on May 18.

The confirmation of the PSL schedule means it will will clash with the bigger and more lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held between March 22 and May 25.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Hashmatullah Shahidi Opts to Bat First; Both Sides Field Unchanged XI.

The PSL will feature 11 matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium including Qualifier 1 on May 13. Karachi's National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each.

The marquee event will also feature three double-headers, with two matches on weekends (Saturday) and one on a national holiday (Labour Day).

Peshawar Zalmi will play their five matches at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the winners of the fourth edition, Quetta Gladiators will play five matches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

PSL CEO, Salman Naseer said the PSL had grown into a globally recognised tournament, showcasing the best of Pakistan's cricketing talent.

"The fans in this year's tournament will not only see high-profile international cricketers but will also witness 34 high-octane matches across four major cities —Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi," Naseer said.

Two more teams will be added to the existing six teams from the next year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)