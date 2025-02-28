Australia national cricket team will play its final group stage match against Afghanistan national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The match will be played at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat first. Team batting second has won 38 out of 76 matches played at the venue. With both sides having equal chances of advancing to the semifinal with a win, tis could be a great contest. Australia stands at the second position with three points while Afghanistan takes third position in the Group B with two points. Irfan Pathan Congratulates Afghanistan National Cricket Team By Dancing to 'Afghan Jalebi' Song In Pathani Attire Following Their Victory Against England in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Afghanistan vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Toss Report

Recently Australia and South Africa match was washed out due to rain, while Afghanistan won against England pushing their chances for the semi final spot. India and New Zealand have already qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal from Group A. Winner of this match will join then in the final four. Check out the playing XI for the Afghanistan vs Australia match.

Afghanistan vs Australia playing XI:

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

