Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Dilip Binjwa's pyrotechnics with the bat helped Srinagar Ke Veer finally end Majhi Mumbai's flawless run in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 as the Men-in-Pink registered a spectacular seven-wicket victory here on Friday, according to a release from ISPL.

Earlier in the evening, Falcon Risers Hyderabad edged past Tiigers of Kolkata by just one run in another exciting contest that went right down to the wire at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium.

In between the matches, popular singer Neeti Mohan lit up the stage with her chart-topping numbers, adding a musical charm to the cricketing extravaganza.

In a match dominated by bowlers, Hyderabad lost their way after a strong start to post 62/9. The Hyderabad bowlers then forced the Kolkata batters to make heavy weather of the seemingly easy target, restricting them to 61/8. Vicky Bhoir played a crucial role for the Falcons with a four-wicket haul, conceding just six runs.

Chasing a modest target of 63 runs, the Tiigers were off to a cautious start before suffering a batting collapse. The issue was decided in the final over with Kolkata needing 7 runs to win. However, the pressure got to Prathamesh Thakre and Bhavesh Pawar, both of whom were run out off the last two deliveries as the Falcons celebrated a well-deserved victory. Earlier, Kolkata saw their decision to bowl after winning the toss pay rich dividends as the Falcons could only manage to post 62/9 in their 10 overs.

Hyderabad were off to a superb start with star opener Kisan Satpute hitting the Kolkata bowlers to all corners of the ground. The first couple of overs produced more than 20 runs as the Falcons seemed set to post a formidable total.

However, things fell apart for Hyderabad rather quickly as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Opener Padmesh Mhatre was the first to depart as he tried to bludgeon Kolkata pacer Firas Mohammed over the long on fence only to see Subhajit Jana Dhoni pull off a well-judged catch right at the boundary. Dhoni did well to collect the high catch and maintain his balance to ensure that he did not trip over the boundary rope.

Firas struck again a couple of deliveries later as Mansoor KL tried to hit over the top only to offer an easy edge to third man. That knocked out the momentum from the Hyderabad innings and things started to go downhill for the Falcons from that point.

Heading into the contest with an unbeaten run of eight matches, Majhi Mumbai, the first team to qualify for the ISPL, season 2 qualifiers, tasted their first loss of the tournament.

Chasing a stiff 114, Srinagar rode a stellar opening partnership of 50 runs between Sagar Ali and Akash Tarekar before Dilip Binjwa and Sanskar Dhyani provided the late flourish to take the team home with four balls to spare. Opening the innings, Sagar slammed a 19-ball 33, laced with four fours and a six while Akash fired an identical number of boundaries en-route to his 19-ball 34 to set the tone.

When Deepak Limboo broke the crucial stand in the Tape Ball over, that raised hopes for Mumbai but Sanskar's arrival got the pressure back on Mumbai as he took the attack to the opposition with an 8-ball 18 before Dilip smoked two massive sixes to wrap off things in style. Earlier, Rajat Mundhe missed out on a well-deserved half-century by three runs but played his part in propelling Majhi Mumbai to another mammoth score of 113/7 after being asked to bat by Srinagar Ke Veer. Yogesh Penkar played the perfect second fiddle to Rajat, as the duo resurrected the innings after losing opener Mohammed Nadeem cheaply. Rajat smoked four boundaries and three sixes in his 27-ball knock, while Yogesh slammed a 14-ball 26, laced with a boundary and a couple of sixes. For Srinagar, Sahil Longale was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3/7 while Raju Mukhiya picked 2/18.

On Saturday, Tiigers of Kolkata will face Chennai Singams in the first match while KVN Bangalore Strikers will take on Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the second match. (ANI)

