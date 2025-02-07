After weeks of anticipation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on February 7 unveiled the Pakistan national cricket team's official jersey for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB showcased Pakistan national cricket team players dressed in their new jersey during the grand inauguration of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in front of a jam-packed crowd. In the clip shared by PCB, the narrator talks about how a jersey represents the identity of a nation, people's passion, and the mark of a champion. Pakistan Set to Showcase Newly Upgraded Cricket Stadium During Tri-Series 2025 Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan's Official Jersey For ICC CT 2025

Presenting Pakistan team's official jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 🇵🇰🌟 Order now at https://t.co/TWU32Ta9wL 🛒#ChampionsTrophy | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/iXZH4TVKqf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 7, 2025

Check Pakistan Players' In New Drip

Our squad in Pakistan’s official ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey 😎🇵🇰 How good does it look on them❓ ✨#WeHaveWeWill | #WearYourPassion pic.twitter.com/OpP2TtboRG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 7, 2025

Wear Passion and Support Pakistan!

Wear with 𝒑𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 and support your stars! 🙌 Get the official Pakistan team jersey for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 now at https://t.co/TWU32Ta9wL 🛒#WearYourPassion | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/4OfA7Ka2oA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 7, 2025

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the special guest for the inauguration of the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, which raced against time to complete after multiple deadline delays. During the unveiling of the jersey, players like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and others spoke to the crowd and explained what the Pakistan jersey represents to them. The new jersey has a similar shade of light green to that of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning outfit, which is a fan favourite to-date.

Pakistan, who are defending champions of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, will play against New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19, with their clash versus India taking place on February 23 in Dubai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2025 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).