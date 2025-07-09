Los Angeles, Jul 9 (AP) Italian soccer great Giorgio Chiellini will be returning to Los Angeles FC as part of the club's ownership group, the team said.

The 40-year-old Chiellini, who spent nearly two decades playing for Italian club Juventus before joining LAFC in 2022, also spent time as a player development coach with the MLS team in 2024.

“Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honor for me,” Chiellini said in a statement released by the team Tuesday.

“When I arrived here three years ago as a player, I immediately felt that there was something special about this club. It is an ambitious organization, built by extraordinary people and supported by a community that truly makes you feel at home. That is why, last year, I expressed my desire to become an owner, and now I'm proud to continue this journey and give my support to a project I deeply believe in.”

Chiellini, one of the best defenders in the world during his 23-year professional career, retired in 2023. He won nine consecutive Serie A championships with Juventus and the Euro 2020 title with the Italian national team. His final two seasons were spent with LAFC, where he appeared in 45 matches, including seven in the MLS Cup Playoffs and three in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

During his many years with Juventus, Chiellini earned Serie A Defensive Player of the Year honors three times in addition to being named to the Italian league's Team of the Year five times. (AP)

