Riding on a brace from captain Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende, the Herons managed to win their MLS 2025 play-off match against Nashville SC. Now, giants Inter Miami CF are set to be hosted by FC Cincinnati in their Major League Soccer 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals match. The MLS 2025 fixture is scheduled to be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The match begins at 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, November 24. Lionel Messi Makes Sudden Visit To Camp Nou, Ex-Barcelona Star Pens Emotional Note: ‘I Hope One Day I Can Come Back’ (See Post).

In the last match against Nashville SC, Lionel Messi scored the opening two goals in the 10th and 39th minutes. Even besides that great performance, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in scintillating form. Leo tallied an impressive 17 goal contributions (10 goals, 7 assists) in the last six matches. Seeing the football great in such great form, fans will be hoping to see Lionel Messi play in the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals match.

Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight in Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Match?

Club captain and 2025 Golden Boot winner Lionel Messi is fully fit and has traveled with the rest of the squad to Cincinnati for this game. With a win against FC Cincinnati, Miami would clinch a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final for the first time in Club history. With so much at stake, the Argentine legend Lionel Messi is expected to play the Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals match. ‘Incredible’ Lionel Messi Shares Post As Star Argentina Footballer Celebrates 21st Anniversary of His Barcelona Debut.

Head coach Javier Mascherano is expected not to take the risk of changing the winning formation from the last victory. In that case, Inter Miami CF might field a 4-4-2 line-up. Lionel Messi is expected to lead from the front as the striker.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2025 10:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).