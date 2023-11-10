Seville [Spain], November 10 (ANI): Four-time champion Italy with a masterclass performance clinched a berth in the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with two straight-set triumphs.

World No.43 Martina Trevisan defeated Eva Lys 7-6(6), 6-1 in the Italians' match against two-time champion Germany, and World No.30 Paolini defeated Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 6-2. The singles victories gave Italy a commanding 2-0 lead.

Italy won Group D after finishing round-robin play 2-0. Italy had already defeated three-time champion France 2-1 on Wednesday.

Italy advanced into the final four of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time since 2014. Italy's most recent title came a decade ago in 2013.

Canada advanced to the semifinals after defeating Poland 2-0 and won Group C on Thursday. It is Canada's second trip to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals semifinals, having previously reached that stage in 1988.

Thursday's match began with Marina Stakusic, 18, continuing her breakout week. The Canadian youngster defeated 63rd-ranked Magdalena Frech 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 to earn her second Top 100 victory of the tournament.

Frech led 6-4, 4-2 when Stakusic won five of the next six games to even the match at one set apiece. From there, Stakusic stormed and had a double break point for a 5-1 lead in the third set.

French, on the other hand, remained steady, breaking Stakusic to pull back on serve at 4-3. However, Stakusic regained the break in the next game with a rally forehand winner down the line, and she served out the match to record another eye-opening victory.

Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist, followed up by defeating this year's Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 to seal the tie.

The 18-time Billie Jean King Cup champion United States pulled off two singles victories to oust defending champion Switzerland 2-0 in Group A. (ANI)

