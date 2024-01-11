Cuttack, Jan 11 (PTI) Gujarat Giants marched into the final of Ultimate Kho Kho after beating defending champions Odisha Juggernauts 29-27 in the first semifinal here on Thursday.

Gujarat Giants dominated the first innings as their opponents seemingly switched off. Odisha Juggernauts put in an improved show in the second half, but the nine-point advantage they conceded in the first proved too much to overcome.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Osasuna, Spanish Super Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast Details of Supercopa de Espana Semifinal Football Match on TV With Time in IST.

Suyash Gargate and Sanket Kadam were the pick of the attackers for Gujarat Giants with six points each at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

In the other semifinal, Telugu Yoddhas went down narrowly 29-31 to Chennai Quick Guns.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Sports Ministry Approves Kishore Jena’s Training in Australia, to Fund Mirabai Chanu’s Rehab in USA.

Finishing as runners-up in the inaugural season, Telugu Yoddhas missed their second consecutive final berth by just two points in the action-packed semi-final, setting up a third-place clash against Odisha Juggernauts on the finals day.

The team's captain, Pratik Waikar, was awarded the Best Attacker of the Match for his sensational performance, scoring the highest 14 points in the game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)