The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is poised to kick off on January 09, 2026, bringing elite franchise cricket back to the forefront of the sporting calendar. Following a transformative mega-auction in late 2025, the five competing franchises have undergone significant changes, setting the stage for what is expected to be the most competitive edition of the tournament to date. Book TATA WPL 2026 Tickets Online.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will open the campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will run for 28 days, culminating in the grand final on February 05 2026.

WPL 2026 Schedule and Venues

The 2026 season will be hosted across two primary locations to ensure pitch quality and fan engagement. The first half of the tournament, comprising 11 fixtures, will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

On January 19, the action will shift to the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara for the remaining league matches and the knockout stages. This move to Gujarat marks the league's commitment to expanding its footprint across different Indian cricketing hubs.

WPL 2026 Format and Play-off Structure

The WPL continues with its established and successful format:

League Stage: A double round-robin where all five teams play each other twice.

Direct Qualification: The team finishing at the top of the table after 20 league matches earns a direct spot in the final.

The Eliminator: The second and third-placed teams will face off on February 03 in Vadodara to determine the second finalist.

The Final: The showpiece event is scheduled for the evening of February 05.

WPL 2026 Teams and Their Captains

A major talking point ahead of the 2026 season is the shifting leadership landscape. While some teams have opted for continuity, others have introduced new faces at the helm:

Team Captain Key Change/Notes Mumbai Indians Harmanpreet Kaur Seeking a third title after their 2025 triumph. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Smriti Mandhana Looking to rebound after a difficult 2025 season. Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodrigues Takes over the captaincy from Meg Lanning. UP Warriorz Meg Lanning The former DC skipper leads a new-look Warriorz side. Gujarat Giants Ashleigh Gardner Takes the reins as the Giants chase their first play-off berth.

Notably, RCB will be without the services of Australian legend Ellyse Perry, who withdrew from the season for personal reasons; she has been replaced by domestic all-rounder Sayali Satghare.

WPL History and Previous Winners

Since its inception in 2023, the WPL has quickly established itself as the premier domestic competition in women's cricket. The Mumbai Indians enter this year as the most successful side in the league's short history.

2023: Mumbai Indians (Defeated Delhi Capitals).

2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Defeated Delhi Capitals).

2025: Mumbai Indians (Defeated Delhi Capitals).

Delhi Capitals hold the unfortunate record of reaching all three previous finals without yet securing a trophy, a trend they will be desperate to break under Jemimah Rodrigues' leadership. WPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Women’s Premier League Ahead of 2026 Edition.

WPL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India

In India, the tournament will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network on television. Digital viewers can stream every match live via the JioHotstar app and website, following the high-profile merger of the country's leading streaming platforms.

