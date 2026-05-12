Sports News | J-K: Block Level Sports Park 2026-2027 Successfully Held at Hajinar

Hajinar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Army Goodwill School, in collaboration with the Bharti Airtel Foundation, organised the Block Level Sports Park 2026-2027 on 12th May. The event aimed to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and healthy competition among students of the region.

Students actively participated in various events, including Badminton, Chess, and Kho, showcasing talent, discipline, and enthusiasm throughout the day. The competitions provided a platform for young players to display their skills and foster a spirit of healthy rivalry, according to a release.

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The initiative reflects AGS Hajinar's commitment to holistic development beyond academics, encouraging students to excel in sports and extracurricular activities. The school expressed gratitude to the Bharti Airtel Foundation for its continued support in making the event a success.

Meanwhile, on May 10, the 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle turned the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium into a vibrant sea of olive green, navy white and air force blue on Sunday morning, as personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force joined citizens for a special Armed Forces-themed edition of the nationwide cycling movement

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More than 800 participants took part in the event, including 60 representatives from the armed forces -- 20 each from the Army, Navy and Air Force -- alongside athletes, fitness enthusiasts, students and families. Adding to the grandeur, around 15 players from the Indian Air Force Cricket Team also joined the cycling contingent, creating a visually striking spectacle as uniformed personnel cycled through the streets of Delhi in formation, as per a SAI Media press release.

The event saw the presence of senior dignitaries, including Group Captain MLS Prasad of the Indian Air Force, Lt Col Dara Singh from the Indian Army and Captain Manish Sain from the Indian Navy, along with wrestlers Priya Malik and Diksha Malik, both associated with the Indian Army.

Speaking on the occasion, Group Captain Prasad said, "I collectively represent the armed forces today. Our soldier-athletes are leading the cycling contingent, and we are very happy that Fit India has organised this special edition for us. The endeavour of the armed forces is that every citizen of the country stays fighting fit."

Lt Col Dara Singh praised the initiative's social message, saying, "We thank SAI for choosing the armed forces as special partners today. Such events strengthen the spirit of Nasha Mukti and discipline. Just like armed forces personnel wake up early and stay active, every citizen should adopt a healthy lifestyle. This is in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision to keep India fit." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)