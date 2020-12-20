Chennai, December 20: The experienced Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing clinched the title in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category with a win in the third race of the second and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2020 here on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Jagan picked up his ninth national title, including the 125cc in 2009 and eight in the 165cc Open class. Jagan, following two consecutive wins this weekend, led team-mate KY Ahamed by four points going into race four on Sunday. Jagan Kumar Clinches Seventh National Racing Title.

He won the third race ahead of Ahmed and Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing). Jagan did just enough in the final race to finish fourth behind Mathana Kumar, last year's champion Sarath Kumar (RACR Castrol Power Racing) and Ahamed.

Jagan finished on 138 points to Ahamed's 137. Mohan Babu, a 21-year-old purchase executive in a Chennai firm, picked up his maiden national title, winning the 165 cc Pro-stock Novice category class. He topped with 123 points, ahead of Ullas Santrupt (108).

The championship results in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc category was withheld following a technical protest, which was subsequently thrown out. However, the decision has been appealed and a final verdict is awaited, a press release said.

In the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup Open (NSF 250R, Sarthak Chavan of Pune won the second race ahead of Samuel Martin (Bengaluru) and Mohsin Peramban (Mamallapuram). In the Novice category (CBR 150), Chennai's Shyam Sundar topped the charts, followed by Ikshan Shanbhag (Satara) and Vivek Rohit Kapadia (Belgaum).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)