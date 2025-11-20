Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Jaipur Polo Team began their Kashmir Challenge Cup campaign with a hard-fought 8-7 victory against Kanota Polo in a closely contested match today. Lance Watson delivered a strong performance, scoring four goals, while Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur also scored four goals, helping Jaipur stay ahead in key moments, according to a release from Jaipur Polo Team.

Kanota Polo put up a tough fight, with Hurr Ali leading their attack with four goals. Dino Dhankar added two goals and Kr. Pratap Singh Kanota contributed one, keeping the game competitive until the final whistle.

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: England Look To Silence Australia, Crowd and Critics in 1st Test at Perth.

Jaipur took an early edge, leading 3-1 after the first chukker, and maintained a narrow 6-5 lead at the end of the second. The final chukker saw intense action, but Jaipur held their nerve to close out the match 8-7 and secure the win.

With this victory, the Jaipur Polo Team continues to display strong form, discipline, and determination as they move forward in the Kashmir Challenge Cup.

Also Read | Ashes 2025-26: England Head Coach Brendon McCullum Reflects on Ahead of 1st Test Against Australia, Says 'We've Been Building Towards This Moment'.

The Jaipur Polo Team is known for its legacy, teamwork, and passion for the sport. Rooted in the royal traditions of Jaipur, the team has consistently delivered high-level performances and remains a formidable presence in Indian polo. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)