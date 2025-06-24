Beijing [China], June 24 (ANI): On a fresh and promising morning in Beijing, India's Jhandu Kumar delivered an exceptional performance to secure the Bronze medal in the Men's 80kg weight category at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup.

Jhandu impressed the judges and spectators alike with two powerful lifts of 187kg and 192kg in consecutive attempts. His performance added the final flourish to India's overall campaign at the event.

Also Read | 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: India Women Crush Mongolia 13-0 in Historic Victory; Coach Crispin Chettri Asserts 'We Can Be Much Better'.

With this, India concludes its campaign with a total of five medals, marking one of its strongest performances in recent editions of the World Cup. Beyond the medal tally, several Indian athletes also delivered commendable efforts, achieving notable international rankings and further strengthening India's presence in the global para powerlifting circuit.

In a press note, JP Singh, Chief Coach of the Indian Para Powerlifting Team, expressed pride in the team's performance: "I am extremely proud of the way our athletes performed at this World Cup. Jhandu Kumar's bronze today was the perfect conclusion to a strong campaign. Winning five medals at such a competitive international event reflects the dedication of our lifters and the entire support team. We're steadily moving forward, and I'm confident that even bigger results are ahead for India in para powerlifting." (ANI)

Also Read | Ben Duckett Becomes Second England Opener in 30 Years With Twin 50-Plus Scores in One Match at Headingley, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)