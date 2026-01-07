Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 7 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday confirmed that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be the Chief Guest for the upcoming Women's Final of the Hockey India League.

Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs of Jharkhand Sudivya Kumar and International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Dato Tayyab Ikram will be the Guests of Honour and Member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly (MLA), Kalpana Soren will be the Distinguished Guest for the Final, scheduled to be held on January 10 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, as per a release.

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The Final is set to be played between SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers, who have been consistent in both attack and defence through the course of the season and will battle it out for the coveted trophy. The presence of global and national leadership at the final highlights the growing stature of the Hero Hockey India League and its impact on the development of women's hockey in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Hockey India President and Hockey India League (HIL) Governing committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, "It is a matter of great pride for Hockey India to welcome Honourable Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren as our Chief Guest, Honourable Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs of Jharkhand Sudivya Kumar, FIH President Dato Tayyab Ikram as the Guests of Honour and Distinguished Guest MLA Kalpana Soren for the Final of the Women's Hero Hockey India League. Their presence reflects the government's continued support for the sport and the international recognition of the league," as quoted from a release.

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Hockey India Secretary General and Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh added, "The Women's Hero Hockey India League has been a landmark initiative in providing a strong platform for elite and emerging female hockey players. Having such distinguished dignitaries at the Final is a testament to the league's success and its role in strengthening the future of women's hockey in India." (ANI)

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