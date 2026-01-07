Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Manchester City looks to reignite its Premier League 2025-26 title charge on January 8, 2026, as they host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium. After back-to-back draws against Sunderland and Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's side has fallen six points behind league leaders Arsenal. With the Gunners facing Liverpool on Thursday, this midweek fixture serves as a critical opportunity for City to close the gap and put pressure on the top of the table. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club

Manchester City has won its last 22 Premier League matches played on a Wednesday, a competition record, while Brighton has never won a league match at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Brighton Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Time: 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Manchester City vs Brighton Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Man City vs Brighton match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Manchester City vs Brighton Team News and Key Players

Manchester City enters this fixture facing a significant defensive crisis. Defenders Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Ruben Dias (hamstring) both suffered injuries during the recent draw with Chelsea and are ruled out. They join John Stones on the sidelines, likely forcing Guardiola to rely on youth prospects or a makeshift backline featuring Nathan Aké and Abdukodir Khusanov. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Emerges as Candidate For Interim Coach Of Manchester United After Premier League Club Part Ways With Ruben Amorim.

On a positive note, midfielder Rodri is back to full fitness, though the manager may manage his minutes carefully. Tijjani Reijnders, who scored against Chelsea, is expected to maintain his spot in the starting XI alongside Erling Haaland.

Brighton’s European Push

Brighton arrives at the Etihad sitting 10th in the table and boosted by a 2–0 win over Burnley last weekend. Under manager Fabian Hürzeler, the Seagulls have already proven they can challenge the champions, having defeated City 2–1 in the reverse fixture back in August. While they will miss several players due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), including Rayan Aït-Nouri, they remain a dangerous side on the counter-attack.

