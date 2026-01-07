Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Premier League 2025-26 returns with a high-stakes West London derby as Fulham hosts Chelsea at Craven Cottage on January 8, 2026. Separated by just three points in the table, both sides are looking to capitalize on recent momentum following dramatic draws in their previous outings. For Chelsea, the match marks a transitional moment as caretaker manager Calum McFarlane leads the team one final time before newly appointed head coach Liam Rosenior officially takes the reins. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club

Chelsea has historically dominated this fixture, losing only 8% of their Premier League meetings against Fulham. The Blues secured a 2–0 victory in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge earlier this season and have won six of their last seven visits to Craven Cottage. Fulham’s last home win in this derby came in January 2023.

Fulham vs Chelsea Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: Craven Cottage in London

Time: 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Fulham vs Chelsea Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Fulham vs Chelsea match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select 1 TV channels, subject to scheduling.

Fulham vs Chelsea Team News and Key Players

Chelsea enters the derby sitting in 5th place. They will be boosted by the return of Moises Caicedo from suspension. However, the Blues face late fitness tests for Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. Star playmaker Cole Palmer is expected to start after completing his first full 90 minutes since returning from injury against Manchester City last weekend. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Emerges as Candidate For Interim Coach Of Manchester United After Premier League Club Part Ways With Ruben Amorim.

Fulham, currently 11th, is enjoying a five-match unbeaten run. Manager Marco Silva will have to navigate the absence of key African stars Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Samuel Chukwueze, who are away on international duty for AFCON. The Cottagers will rely heavily on Harry Wilson, who has been in clinical form with nine goal involvements since November.

