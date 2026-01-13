Johannesburg [South Africa], January 13 (ANI): Joburg Super Kings (JSK) skipper Faf Du Plessis has sustained a right thumb ligament tear, which has ruled him out of the ongoing season of SA20 for the remaining matches, leaving the veteran batter in need of surgery.

During the clash against MI Cape Town on Saturday, Plessis, 41, suffered the injury while fielding during the first innings, and his team attempted a chase of 235 without him coming out to bat. Despite half-centuries from James Vince and Dian Forrester, JSK could only make 198/5 in their 20 overs.

JSK head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the injury in the post-match presser, saying that it made it really difficult for the batter to even hold his bat.

"He got his thumb jammed in the ground, which has done some damage," Fleming said after Saturday's match, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "Obviously enough damage not to bat, which was not good; when you are chasing 200, you need your star players to be out there."

"So, to lose him is another factor, but we will take into consideration what happens going forward. We are hoping it is bruising and settles down, but I don't think I feel overly optimistic with the amount of injuries we have had so far."

"A bit of a pessimistic view on these things, so I am hoping for the best, but we may have to prepare for other means," he concluded.

During this season in five innings, Faf scored 135 runs at an average of 151.68, with a best score of 47. For JSK, this is a second major injury blow after fellow South African batter Rilee Rossouw suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him out of the competition.

Under Faf, JSK has made it to the playoffs in all three previous seasons but is yet to win the title. In 40 matches and 36 innings for them, he has made 1,029 runs at an average of 32.15, with a strike rate of almost 144, with a century and seven fifties.

JSK is placed third in the points table, with three wins from seven matches, giving them 17 points, behind Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. (ANI)

