Indian international cricketer and Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed a major lifestyle change, confirming his decision to give up alcohol entirely. The veteran leg-spinner stated that the move is part of a broader effort to focus on his physical fitness and mental well being. The announcement comes after a period of intense public scrutiny and personal challenges for the 35-year-old, who has recently been open about his journey toward a healthier lifestyle. Old Video Of Drunk Yuzvendra Chahal Goes Viral.

Speaking to Mashable, Chahal, when asked about being a party animal, the PBKS spinner revealed that he no more consumes alcohol and in parties he only opts for tea, masala tea or cold drinks. "I have stopped alcohol completely for whole life, not even one drop (I drink). It has been four months," said Chahal.

"There comes a time when you feel it is enough, so you let it be. And I am feeling much better, looks like out of 35 years, I have lived my real life in these four months," the cricketer added. Chahal also revealed that he didn't have any withdrawal symptoms. He even calls consuming alcohol a disease. Yuzvendra Chahal to Reunite With Dhanashree Verma? Star Indian Cricketer Likely to Join Ex-Wife in Reality Show's Cast.

Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol

Yuzvendra Chahal Says 'Alcoholism is a disease'

Watch Full Video of Yuzvendra Chahal's Reveal

The timing of the announcement aligns with Chahal's preparations for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Having been retained by Punjab Kings for a significant Rs 18 crore, the bowler is under pressure to justify his price tag and lead the team's spin department.

