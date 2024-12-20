Doha, Dec 20 (PTI) India's Jyoshna Sabar created a new youth Asian record for total lift on her way to winning the gold medal in the 40 kg weight category at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships for boys and girls here on Friday.

Jyoshna won the top prize in the 40kg youth girls category by heaving 135kg (60kg snatch + 75kg clean and jerk).

Payal too claimed a gold medal, in the youth girls 45kg section with a total lift of 155kg (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk).

There was another Indian athlete named Payal, who won a bronze medal in the junior girls 45kg competition, finishing on the podium after managing a total lift of 155 (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk), while Babulal Hembrom ended third in the 49kg youth boys section after lifting 197 (88 snatch + 109 clean and jerk).

Friday was the opening day of the championship.

Akanksha Vyavahare finished fifth in the 45kg junior girls event with a total lift of 151, while Preetismita Bhoi also settled for a fifth place finish after managing a total lift of 145 in the 45kg youth girls category.

