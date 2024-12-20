New Delhi, Dec 20: As Ravichandran Ashwin, one of cricket's most celebrated spinners, left fans and experts shocked by his sudden exit from international cricket, the former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif showered huge praise on the India star for his tactical acumen and sharp cricketing brain, saying the 38-year-old has the ability to "take over the BCCI and ICC in future". Ashwin called time on his prolific career at the end of the Gabba Test, which ended in a draw on Wednesday, leaving a rich legacy as one of India’s finest match-winners. His last international game was the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, where he took 1-53 in his 18 overs and made 29 runs with the bat in the losing cause. Ravi Ashwin Responds to Virat Kohli's 'Emotional' Post After Star All-Rounder Retired from International Cricket, Writes 'I Will Be Walking Out With You to Bat At the MCG'.

"Ashwin, as a cricketer, maybe he hasn't received the respect he deserves in the dressing room; I don’t know about it. He's wondering if he'll be in the playing XI or not. He’s the world’s No. 3 bowler, and taking 537 wickets for India is a huge achievement," Rashid told IANS.

"Perhaps he feels that his career might be nearing its end, especially when players like Washington Sundar are getting preference, so he might be deciding whether he’ll play in the Sydney Test or not, whether he'll play in Melbourne or not. At some point, a person reaches a boiling point. I've been there myself many times," he added.

Ashwin ended his 14-year international career with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests and became India's second-leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619). He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties. He also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and 65 T20I matches, taking 72 wickets. He was a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning teams.

"But as a cricketer, as a genius of the game, there are many cricketers in India, but Ashwin is on a different level. His qualities are of a different level. I believe that in the future, he could take over BCCI or ICC as he’s that capable. He is very humble, and you wouldn't even realise that he's such a big cricketer. Best wishes to him from my side, from Pakistan.

"He’s had an outstanding career. Look at him; as a batter, Ashwin has six centuries, which Dhoni probably doesn’t even have," the 56-year-old opined. Ashwin played a key role in India's 12-year home dominance and the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia. He is one of 11 all-rounders with 3000 Test runs and 300 wickets and shares the record for 11 Player-of-the-Series awards with Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan.

