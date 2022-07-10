London, Jul 10 (AP) Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for its preseason training camp and games in the United States because they do not meet the coronavirus vaccination requirements.

Foreign travelers to the U.S. have to show proof of vaccination to enter the country.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs England Cricket Match in Nottingham.

Chelsea flew to Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of games against Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC in the North Carolina city, and Arsenal in Orlando.

“N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their COVID vaccination status," Chelsea said on its website. (AP)

Also Read | Netherlands vs Sweden, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of NED vs SWE on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)