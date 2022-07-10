Netherlands will be aiming to make a winning start to their Euro campaign when they face off Sweden in Group C of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. The clash will be played at Bramall Lane on July 09, 2022 (Saturday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Netherlands vs Sweden, Women's Euro 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. 4-goal Wins for Germany, Spain Women in Euros Openers.

This is one of the biggest games in the competition as the two teams have high history. Netherlands are the defending champions and eliminated Sweden in the quarter-finals of the previous edition. Both teams have a number of star players in the team which will make for a close encounter.

When is Netherlands vs Sweden, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Netherlands vs Sweden clash in UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 will be played at the Bramall Lane on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Netherlands vs Sweden, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Netherlands vs Sweden on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Netherlands vs Sweden, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the SonyLIV app or website to watch Netherlands vs Sweden, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

