Already having won the series, India would aim to seal off the affair with a whitewash when they take on hosts England in the third T20I on Sunday, July 10. The match would be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India's big stars returned to the team in the 2nd T20I and expectedly, they starred in a 49-run win, which handed India a series victory. Rohit Sharma continued his good form both with bat and with the captain's hat and come Sunday, he would aim for nothing less than another power-packed show from his side. IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: India Continue Dominance To Win Series

India's bowlers were right on the money in the second game as well, as they managed to cause plenty of trouble for a star-studded English batting line-up, the likes of which have names like Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on song yet again with figures of 3/15. Jasprit Bumrah was miserly as well, conceding only 10 off his three overs. Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up two wickets. With the bat in hand, it was due to Ravindra Jadeja's 46* off 29 that gave India some impetus towards the end after skipper Sharma (31) and Rishabh Pant (26) had given them a good start. Virat Kohli failed with the bat once again and he needs to step up in the third game and score some vital runs.

England on the other hand, would hope for an improved show with the bat. Skipper Buttler, Roy, Livingstone and Ali are among the most destructive players in this format and England would want more from them to avoid a whitewash. Virat Kohli Dismissal Video: Former Captain Falls Cheaply Again, Fans React

IND vs ENG Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

India and England have played each other a combined total of 21 times in T20Is. Out of these 20 matches, India have won 12 while England have secured nine victories.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Key Players

For India, the crucial players would be skipper Rohit Sharma and also Bhuvneshwar Kumar. England on the other hand, would want the likes Jos Buttler to fire with a lot resting on the in-form Chris Jordan in the bowling department.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Mini Battles

The series has been a feisty one and the third one would also offer some player battles that fans would look forward to. The clash between Chris Jordan and Rohit Sharma would be an absolute joy to watch. And so would the duel between Jos Buttler and Bhuvneshwar Kumar be.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Venue and Match Timing

India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in Nottingham on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The 3rd T20I is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast India vs England match live on Sony Sports channels. The IND vs ENG 3rd T20I match will be live telecast on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I live streaming online can watch the match live on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on SonyLiv will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I 2022 Likely Playing XIs

IND Likely Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

ENG Likely Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).