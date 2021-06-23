New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Karnam Malleswari, India's first woman Olympic medal winner has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University.

The appointment has been made by the Delhi Government. "The Lt Governor/Chancellor of Delhi Sports University, is pleased to appoint Karnam Malleswari as the first Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi Sports University," stated an official order.

Malleswari had scripted history at the Sydney Olympic Games held in 2000 as she brought home a bronze medal in weighlifting. Till date, no other woman from India has won a medal in weightligting at the Olympics.

Malleswari was also conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 1999.

She has also won the Padma Shri Award. Malleswari had won two gold medals and two silver medals in World Championships held in 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1996.

Malleswari had announced her retirement in 2004 after failing to win a medal at the Athens Olympics. (ANI)

