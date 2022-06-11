New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The 21st Kazakhstan Curling Cup WCT (World Curling Tour) Mixed Doubles 2022 was held between May 26 to May 29. The Indian team bagged the runners-up position in the tournament.

Rashmi Saluja, President of the Curling Federation of India felicitated the winning team at a glittering ceremony in New Delhi. She also presented kits to the Indian Curling team set to represent India in the upcoming Indo-Kazakhstan Curling Championship 2022. The Indian Curling Team Jersey was also unveiled by her at the event.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of SL vs AUS T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

Champion wrestler and Padma Shri awardee Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalist, and Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Indian Olympic Association, were some of the prominent dignitaries to grace the occasion.

The event was part of Religare's efforts to support and popularize the sport of Curling in India by recognizing the game's practitioners.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of ZIM v AFG T20I Series on TV With Time in IST.

The Kazakhstan Mixed Doubles Curling Cup is part of the World Curling Tour that connects the world's most high-profile events in elite Curling. Organized by the World Curling Federation, it enlists participation from national teams worldwide in the Mixed Doubles category.

Unveiling the Jersey, Rashmi Saluja remarked, "We are happy with Indian Mixed Doubles team's victory in the World Curling Tour (WCT). I extend my best wishes to the Indian contingent at their singular achievement. The Religare family is ecstatic to be a part of India's evolution at Curling and wish Team India more success in the coming years. At Religare, we believe that a country's economic progress is directly influenced by the health and well-being of its citizens. Sports being one of the keys to a healthy lifestyle, directly contributes to the country's economic growth." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)