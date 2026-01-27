New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) continues its action-packed schedule with an exciting Day 4 double-header on 28th January, 2026, as two crucial encounters are set to take place at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai.

The evening begins at 7:00 PM with Rohtak Royals facing Faridabad Fighters, who both lost their opening matches by close margins, will look to fight for their first win in Match 7 of the league, as per a release from KCL.

Rohtak Royals will look to rely on their composed approach and organised defensive structure as they aim to outmanoeuvre a determined Faridabad side. Faridabad Fighters, known for their energy and attacking intent, will be eager to apply pressure through quick raids and aggressive play, making the contest a compelling tactical battle.

Speaking ahead of the match, Rakesh Singroha, Rohtak Royals' key player, said, "We want to get back on the table and seal our first win of the league. We're focused on staying consistent and executing our plans. Every match is important as the league progresses."

Yogesh Dhaiya, Faridabad Fighters player added, "We lost our first match in the tie breaker, but we know what we are as a unit. The team is confident and ready to fight for every point. We want to bring intensity and give a strong performance."

The action continues at 8:00 PM with Hisar Heroes taking on Panipat Panthers in Match 8, a clash that promises speed, skill, and strategy. Hisar Heroes will aim to showcase their balanced unit and disciplined gameplay, while Panipat Panthers will look to rely on quick transitions and coordinated team play to gain the upper hand.

Ahead of the encounter, Surjeet Narwal, Hisar Heroes' leading player, said, "We want to keep the winning momentum from the first game alive. We believe in our teamwork and preparation. The focus is on maintaining composure and delivering a complete performance."

Narender Kandola, Panipat Panthers' top player, shared, "The league is getting more competitive with each match. Our first match ended in a crucial tiebreaker, and we are happy with the win. We're excited for this challenge and ready to give our best."

With the tournament entering a decisive phase, Day 4 holds added significance as teams look to build momentum and improve their standings. (ANI)

