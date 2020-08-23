Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Kerala Blasters FC have announced the signing of Indian defender Sandeep Singh on a one-year contract deal.

The 25-year old from Imphal, Manipur started his footballing journey with the Shillong Lajong Academy and was promoted to their senior team in 2014.

"I feel super excited to be a part of this prestigious club. I'm eagerly looking forward to meeting my new team and work together for the upcoming season. The fans of Kerala Blasters have always shown immense support for the team. I hope to receive the same and excel in our performances to make them proud," the defender said in a statement.

Sandeep made his senior team debut against Pune FC, the following year. He then played with Langsning FC during the 2017-18 season before joining ATK FC for the 2018-19 ISL season. The right-footed defender will be joining KBFC from TRAU FC, where he made eight appearances during the last I-League Season (2019 -20)."Sandeep is an experienced player, having played several matches in the I-league. Over the years, he has grown to be a strong and solid defender. It is now time for him to showcase his skills in the ISL with Kerala Blasters. I wish him all the luck and look forward to working with him soon," Ishfaq Ahmed, assistant coach said.

The upcoming 2020-21 edition of the ISL will be staged completely in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will start from November and it will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. (ANI)

