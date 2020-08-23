Widely considered as one of the greatest basketball players of all-time if not the greatest, Kobe Bryant was born on this day (August 23) in 1978. Nicknamed as ‘Black Mamba’ for his speed and accuracy, Bryant spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. The basketball legend won five NBA Championships, was an 18-time All-Star and is the fourth-highest scorer in the league’s history. Kobe Bryant Day to Be Observed on August 24, Orange County Pays Tribute to the NBA Legend.

Born in Philadelphia, Kobe Bryant, started his basketball career from a very young age as an 18-year-old, he was Charlotte Hornets 13th overall pick at the 1996 NBA draft but was later traded to the Lakers, where he established himself as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. Bryant led Lakers to five NBA titles and was awarded as MVP in two finals. So on NBA legends 42nd birth anniversary, we take a look at some powerful sayings by him on life and success.

Quotes By Kobe Bryant

"Everything Negative - Pressure, Challenges - Is All An Opportunity For Me To Rise"

"These Young Guys Are Playing Checkers. I'm Out There Playing Chess"

"I'll Do Whatever It Takes To Win Games, Whether It's Sitting On A Bench Waving A Towel, Handing A Cup Of Water To A Teammate Or Hitting The Game-Winning Shot"

"The Most Important Thing Is To Try And Inspire People So That They Can Be Great At Whatever They Want To Do"

"Winning Takes Precedence Overall. There’s No Grey Area. No Almosts"

"Once You Know What Failure Feels Like, Determination Chases Success"

"The Beauty In Being Blessed With Talent Is Rising Above Doubters To Create A Beautiful Moment"

"The Moment You Give Up Is The Moment You Let Someone Else Win"

"If You’re Afraid To Fail, Then You’re Probably Going To Fail"

"Haters Are A Good Problem To Have. Nobody Hates The Good Ones. They Hate The Great Ones"

Bryant hung up his boots in 2016 and retired as the leading scorer in Lakers franchise history. He was also the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons in the league, being an all-star in 18 of them, the second-most in the tournament's history. He is also the record holder for most All-Star MVP awards with four.

